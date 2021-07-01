A break down of possible fee changes for residents and businesses along the Sheyenne Diversion

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some Fargo, West Fargo, and Horace residents and businesses within the limits of the Sheyenne Diversion may have already or soon will receive a letter regarding possible a fee change.

The Sheyenne diversion has been in place for more than 30 years.

It was built to protect parts of Fargo, West Fargo, and Horace from flooding when the Sheyenne River overflows.

This form of flood protection is one that residents and business owners pay a fee to maintain.

“Every three years the board reassesses the project so that any new property that has been developed gets brought into that district because otherwise, they wouldn’t be paying similar prices to as their neighbors to maintain that project,” said Kurt Lysne, an engineer for the Cass Water Resource District.

Letters were just issued to 11,000 residents and businesses about a recent maintenance assessment regarding possible fee changes. It didn’t say if they’ll be paying more or potentially less, just that the fees might be affected.

“As you add more properties to it you could actually reduce the maintenance assessment over time. If the funding needs are flat and you have more people paying in, it could actually be a benefit to those residents that are already paying,” said Lysne.

Still, some residents are angry and are under the impression, this would be a second special assessment associated with the FM Diversion. Lysne says the letter is strictly for the Sheyenne diversion.. not the FM Diversion.

As far as the fm diversion goes, officials for the Fargo Auditor’s office tell us there is no special assessment.

Lysne says the fees are worth it as homes and businesses under the protection of the Sheyenne diversion are not required to pay FEMA insurance.

He added the maintenance fees are put in place so the diversion can stay maintained and accredited by FEMA.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.