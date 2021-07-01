Advertisement

Authorities investigating crash into light pole

Light pole knocked over during crash near the Cass County Jail.
Light pole knocked over during crash near the Cass County Jail.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car knocked down a light pole during a crash outside the Cass County Jail Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at 450 34th Street South in Fargo.

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were searching the vehicle and taking evidence when our Valley News Live team was on scene. A tow truck and ambulance were also there.

Deputies would not comment on what happened or whether anyone was taken into custody.

Check back for updates on this story.

