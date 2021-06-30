Woman taken to hospital following semi vs. car crash

BRECKENRIDGE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman was taken to the hospital after she pulled out in front of a semi and the two crashed, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30 on Hwy. 210 near Breckenridge, MN.

The crash report says 30-year-old Chelsea Jensen of Fargo pulled out in front of a semi driven by 48-year-old Brandon Nelson of St. Cloud, MN.

Jensen was taken to the hospital in Breckenridge and is expected to be ok.

Nelson was not hurt.

The crash report says alcohol was not involved.

