‘We are suffering.’: Daycares across F-M area can’t accept any children due to staffing shortage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The waiting lists are getting longer at area daycares, and at Small Wonders Preschool and Childcare in Fargo, the number is a staggering 430 children.

Officials say they have enough space to enroll new children, but not enough teachers to meet the ratio required by the state.

“It’s very heartbreaking...” said Executive Director of Small Wonders, Lynnette Lein, “We’ve never had to do this. We’ve had this center open for 22 years. We have never had to feel like we are breaking the hearts of the families that call.”

Small Wonders Office Manager, Brenda Crabill, says she has to deliver the heartbreaking news to at least 10 to 15 families every day; they don’t have an open sport for their child... and they don’t know when they will.

“It’s hard to tell them I’m sorry we don’t have anything for you at this point,” said Crabill.

The staffing shortage is affecting several childcare businesses throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“They are calling other places too and they aren’t finding better or anything else either so it’s hard… it’s really hard,” said Crabill

Lein said Small Wonders hasn’t been able to accept a new child since Jan. 2020 due to the staffing shortage.

Katy Moore said she has been persistent in the search for daycare and preschool to enroll her kids in since February. She said some places could take her 5-year-old, but no one has been able to take her 2-year-old due to the ratio of teacher to child required by the state.

“That seems to be the biggest problem,” said Moore, “There is just not enough staff to cover the needs for these younger aged kids because of the state requirement for age.”

Crabill said some families have told her if they can’t find childcare, they may have to quit their careers just to care for their children.

“You can’t work if you don’t have childcare,” said Crabill.

This leaves Lein wondering, “What is truly going to happen to the F-M area and other businesses.”

Lein said the current staff at Small Wonders is taking it day by day and they are hoping the staffing shortage will soon turn around so they can welcome new children through their doors.

