Taking extra precautions during the holiday travel weekend

Minn. (Valley News Live) - Distracted and impaired driving is highest during the holiday weekend. With the 4th of July approaching, the Minnesota State Patrol has tips to keep yourself safe.

As the 4th of July is on a Sunday this year, traffic is expected to be highest on Thursday night and all-day Friday. Minnesota State Patrol will have extra patrol on the highways to watch for distracted and impaired driving.

Holiday travel leads to more traffic, breakdowns, and crashes. Prevention starts with making sure your vehicle is in order before the big trip. Have a spare tire and the right equipment to put it on. Make sure all tires have plenty of air. If you have a camper or trailer, make sure it is properly hooked up with working lights and brakes. Everything inside of the boat including the motor should be properly secured. The driver’s focus should always be on the road.

“Poor choice or a momentary lapse in judgement are the biggest issues on the road,” Sgt. Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol. “Fatal crashes are usually regarding speed, distracted and impaired driving. If you can pay attention and do the right thing each time you get into the vehicle along with wearing that seatbelt, you are going to be a lot better off than you would otherwise.”

Make sure to be extra cautious around construction zones. There may not always be crew working but should be treated as such. As Minnesota continues to be in a drought, do not throw a cigarette but out of the window. This kind of littering can cause fires. If you see a grass fire on your route, report it immediately.

