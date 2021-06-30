Heat Continues to Build for 4th of July Weekend

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Sunny skies remain on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s for most both days!

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: The heat is really on for the holiday weekend as 90s move in. We can expect low to mid 90s for most, with triple digits possible for some out west and along the ND/SD border. Late Sunday and into Monday, a cold front could bring some showers and thunderstorms. We will be watching the timing of this closely in the coming days.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start the week on a slightly cooler note with temperatures back in the 80s behind the cold front along with a few showers and storms. The following few days look to be a bit unsettled with storm chances nearly daily and highs mostly in the 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 61. High: 87.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low: 60. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 65. High: 92.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of storms late. Low: 66. High: 94.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers/storms. Low: 64. High: 85.