Special meeting called to consider suspending Africa Nightclub’s license

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City leaders have called a special meeting Thursday afternoon to consider suspending a Fargo nightclub’s liquor license.

The move comes after Tuesday’s Liquor Control Board meeting where Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski gave an explosive presentation on the recent activity at the Africa Bar and Nightclub off of 45th St. S.

“I have significant concerns about public safety if this establishment continues to operate under its current management and scheme,” Zibolski said.

Zibolski says his department has responded to the club 12 times between April and May this year for incidents including over intoxication, a woman discharging a gun in the parking lot, assaults, and the May 23 homicide of the club’s security guard 28-year-old Dominique McNair.

Chief Zibolski says the homicide investigation has shed light on a string of illegal and dangerous practices at the club, including security guards clearing the club’s parking lot after bar close, all while carrying handguns. Police say guns were also found to be kept in the club’s refrigerators.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at noon at Fargo City Hall and will be able to be streamed on our website and Valley News Live’s Facebook page.

