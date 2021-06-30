Shattered lightbulb glass found on ND playground

LEEDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Benson County are warning people about a recent disturbing incident of vandalism involving broken lightbulbs and a school playground.

The Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook saying they found broken fluorescent lightbulbs on the playground of the Leeds Public School.

The glass shards were found in the mulch and on the bottom of the slide, posing a serious safety concern for children.

Thankfully, the sheriff’s dept. said a some grandparents noticed the vandalism and alerted police before children could get hurt.

If you have any information about the vandalism, you’re urged to call the Benson County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 473-5357.

