Sargent County man missed victim’s head ‘by inches’ in late-night shooting

Dill mugshot
Dill mugshot(Richland County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STIRUM, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Sargent County man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun at a man in his car, almost killing him.

62-year-old Gerald Dill is charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, both felonies.

Court documents say officers were called around 10 p.m. on Monday night to a shooting on Vivian St. in Stirum, which is just west of Gwinner. The victim stated Dill shot him while the victim was on a public road after he told the victim that he had something for the victim. Documents say Dill shot out the back window and missed the victim’s head ‘by inches.’

When officers went over to the camper just outside of Dill’s bar, Dilly’s Bar & Grill, documents say Dill put his hands in the air.

Dill claimed the victim had been threatening to kill Dill for the past 10 days. Dill stated when he saw the victim driving near his home, he told the victim to get off his property, but the victim refused. Dill stated he had the gun because of the victim’s threats.

Documents say the bullet traveled through the rear driver side window and went through the driver’s headrest. Investigators say they found the bullet lodged in the passenger door by the controls.

Bond has been set for Dill at $50,000.

