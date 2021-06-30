Advertisement

Sale of Coal Creek Station Announced

Coal Creek Station
Coal Creek Station(KFYR)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UNDERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rainbow Energy Center, LLC has reached an agreement to purchase Coal Creek Station from Great River Energy. The 1,151-megawatt (MW) power plant will continue to operate with its current plant employees. The sale is expected to closer later in the year when all required approvals are obtained. Rainbow Energy Center plans to focus on baseload energy from Coal Creek Station with carbon capture. In addition, they’ll introduce renewables with the goal of ensuring that the electric grid remains reliable and with sufficient energy resources.

“Carbon capture and storage is vital to continued operation of Coal Creek Station and will be an important step toward Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal for the state to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation President Stacy L. Tschider.

“This is a great day for North Dakota, a big win for U.S. energy security and reliability, and a huge sigh of relief for the residents of McLean County, Underwood and surrounding communities in coal country who depend on the jobs and economic activity generated by Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine.”

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)

“Today’s announcement is excellent news for the employees of Coal Creek Station and Falkirk Mine, and it’s a prime example what can be done with North Dakota entrepreneurs and innovation. Coal Creek is the perfect acquisition for a creative company like Rainbow which knows how to market energy, understands the American energy marketplace, and appreciates the value of the reliable, low-cost energy we have here in our state. Congratulations to their leaders and to those at GRE, and to our local leaders like Governor Burgum and Lieutenant Governor Sanford, who was instrumental during these negotiations. I stand ready to support this purchase however possible.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

“Coal Creek Station is one of the most efficient and critical baseload power plants in our region, and the employees at both the plant and the Falkirk Mine do a tremendous job providing affordable, reliable energy. Now, under Rainbow Energy, they will also be on the forefront in advancing CCUS efforts for our state and nation.”

Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND)

