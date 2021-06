FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pickup is totaled following a car fire in Fargo.

The call for the fire came in around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30 to 85 27th Ave. N.

At this time, fire officials say the fire could have been caused by an electrical issue, but it’s not confirmed.

No one was inside the vehicle when it started on fire and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.