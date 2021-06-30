Owners say dog was poisoned, offering $1,500 reward for answers

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead couple is demanding answers and justice tonight after they say their young puppy was poisoned in their backyard late last month and later died.

Jason and Shelly Blotsky say it happened in the 3200 block of 4th Ave. N. The couple is now offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who leads them to the suspects.

“It takes a special kind of coward to do something like this,” Jason said.

Blotsky says Dax, the seven-month-old Jack Russell Terrier was just fine on the day of May 23.

“He had had a wellness check not too long before that and was perfectly healthy,” Blotsky said.

However, Blotsky says that night was a different story as Dax started throwing up and couldn’t seem to stop.

“He started having severe tremors. He spent the night (at the emergency vet) and the next day he started having seizures,” Blotsky said.

Blotsky says he and his wife ultimately had to put Dax down as there wasn’t anything that could save him. Blotsky added that the vet suspected Dax had ingested some sort of toxin or poison.

“(The vet) even asked, ‘Do you know anyone who has anything against you or know anyone who would want to hurt the dog?’ Which just kind of threw us for a loop,” Blotsky said.

Blotsky says they thoroughly checked their property inside and out, but didn’t find anything that could have taken Dax from them. So, the couple says they asked NDSU to perform a necropsy.

“There was nothing on the organs, no lesions. The dog was perfectly healthy. Whatever he ingested went through his system so quickly. We are fairly certain that he was poisoned,” Blotsky said.

Blotsky says as of right now, police are not involved. He’s asking for whoever did this, to come forward.

“Admit what they did, apologize, pay us for the $1,000 we paid for the dog, and they have my word, that would be it,” he said.

He says otherwise, he and his wife will press charges and file a suit in court.

“The short five months that he was with us, he touched so many lives. He was a really good dog. I really miss him,” Blotsky said.

He emphasizes that closure and answers is all he and his wife are looking for.

The Blotskys say they are in the process of installing cameras on their property and ask anyone with potential information on the incident to reach out to them on social media.

We reached out to NDSU today on the case, but they stated they were unable to go into detail on Dax’s findings.

