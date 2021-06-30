Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Africa Nightclub
Laundry list of investigations at Africa Nightclub prompt officials to mull suspending license
Cactus Jacks fined for serving uncarded minor who later got into fatal crash
Stacie Van Dyke
Van Dyke to make seamless transition to different Valley News Live evening newscasts
Vogle mugshot
Fargo man accused of sexually assaulting young girl multiple times
North Dakota lawmakers
Lawmakers react to their law banning ND from California state travels

Latest News

Noon News Part 2 - June 30
Noon News Part 2 - June 30
Mr. Food - Taco Potato Salad - June 30
Mr. Food - Taco Potato Salad - June 30
Noon News Part 1 - June 30
Noon News Part 1 - June 30
Noon Weather - June 30
Noon Weather - June 30
Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security...
Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration