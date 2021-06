FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A unique flight is planned for the Fargo AirSho. Two planes, a Yak 110 and a restored Jet-Waco, will be flying in formation in what staff say is a historic moment in aviation.

It’ll be the first time ever two of these planes will be flown together.

You can catch the flight at the Fargo Airsho July 24 and 25.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.