Debate continues, deadline looms over Minnesota state shutdown

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota House approved a modest set of police accountability measures as part of a broader public safety budget bill, as a deadline looms for the divided Legislature to avert a partial state government shutdown.

The 75-59 vote Tuesday night came on the heels of Friday’s sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The bill contains limits on no-knock warrants and on the use of informants. Democrats dropped their push for a ban on “pretextual” traffic stops for minor offenses such as expired license tabs.

The bill was sent to the Senate for final approval.

