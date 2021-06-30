Concerns over speeding and racing on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver is facing a hefty fine after getting clocked going 105 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone in south Fargo.

Fargo Police were doing traffic enforcement on 52nd Avenue South on Tuesday night when they caught the driver speeding. Officers say they receive a lot of complaints from the public about speeding and racing along 52nd Avenue.

The driver in Tuesday’s stop will have to pay $450 for going 70 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Police say speeding and aggressive driving can have dangerous consequences and increase the risk of crashes and injuries on the road.

