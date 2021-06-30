Advertisement

Becker Co. crash sends man to DL hospital

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR TOAD LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man was rushed to the hospital following a head-on crash where one vehicle landed on its roof.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 34 near Toad Lake, just east of Detroit Lakes, around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

The crash report says 30-year-old Daniel Keezer from Moose Lake, MN was heading east and another vehicle was heading west when the two crashed.

Keezer was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital but is expected to be ok.

The people in the other car, 19-year-old Elijah Hunt and 19-year-old Carson Kennedy, were not taken to the hospital for any injuries.

At this time, the crash report says it’s unknown is alcohol was involved.

