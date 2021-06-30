Another released Parakeet found safe, 60+ still unaccounted for

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another pet bird has been reunited with its flock two weeks after being released in the wild.

The Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, Education located in West Fargo says the Budgie, also known as a Parakeet, was picked up from the pound Tuesday.

Candi Willey, CARE’s Vice President says the bird ‘wasn’t doing great, but has perked up and is doing well.’

The Budgie is just one of 80 that was released near the Moorhead Country Club on June 16 by its owner.

So far, only one other bird has been found alive, while four more were found dead.

Both rescued birds are now resting up with food and water at CARE, along with 21 other Budgies and an unknown amount of newly hatched baby Budgies that the same owner brought to CARE’s shelter shortly after his mass release.

Willey says the birds are not meant for the wild, and will likely not survive long if they’re not found and captured soon. She says if you see one, you can easily catch them by putting a towel or butterfly net over them.

“Parking lots, backyards, driveways. They just come down to an open area usually and are relatively easy to spot because of their bright colors,” Willey said in an interview with Valley News Live.

Willey urges the community to always keep the rescue shelter in mind. She says CARE’s doors are always open to take in and care for feathery friends, no matter how many or the situation.

Willey says the rescue will hold onto the birds for 30 days until they will put them up for adoption.

