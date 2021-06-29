Advertisement

Warrant issued for man accused of killing mother with Fentanyl

Associated Press
Jun. 29, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say they are searching for a 62-year-old suburban Minneapolis man accused of injecting his ailing mother with a lethal dose of the powerful painkiller Fentanyl.

Scott Henkel is charged with third-degree murder, four felony drug counts and a weapons possession violation in connection with the death of 82-year-old Carol Henkel in November 2020.

Authorities say the two shared an apartment where police seized a large quantity of marijuana, other illicit drugs and a handgun. The Star Tribune reports that a nationwide warrant has been issued for Henkel’s arrest.

Henkel, described in court filings as a “roadie” who sets up musical equipment for bands, said he didn’t know how his mother could have ingested fentanyl.

