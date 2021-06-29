Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Abshir Hussein, 33
Court Documents: Man threatened people with gun at a bar, then fired near a woman on the street
Human Trafficking
Six arrested during human trafficking operation in Beltrami County
Vandalized Corvette
Man smashes Corvette in middle of night, owner searching for suspects
A plumber came into the West Fargo Fire Department to report a fire in the furnace on the...
Fire contained at Northern Lights building

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Republicans won’t say if they’ll support Jan. 6 probe
Africa Nightclub
‘Africa Nightclub’ May Lose Liquor License
In this file photo dated Saturday, June 26, 2021, crowds are seen at the annual Gay Pride march...
France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity