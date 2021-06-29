Advertisement

Van Dyke to make seamless transition to different Valley News Live evening newscasts

Stacie Van Dyke
Stacie Van Dyke(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to announce that Emmy award-winning news anchor, Stacie Van Dyke, will be co-anchoring the 6pm and 10pm newscasts with Mike Morken. The lineup change comes after longtime evening news anchor, Andrea Larson, decided to say goodbye to TV news.

“Stacie brings over a decade of service to the Red River Valley and we are proud to make this move. While we wish Andrea all the best, we are lucky to have an experienced journalist and familiar face take over the anchor chair.” said Valley News Live Vice President & General Manager, Ike Walker.

Van Dyke joined the Valley News Live team August 31st, 2020. She began delivering the news on Valley News Live at 5:30 on KX4 and Valley News Live at 9:00 on The Fargo CW. She quickly began anchoring Valley News Live at 4:00. “Stacie has played an important role when it comes to bringing in dominate coverage to our evening newscasts. Having Stacie in this role will take her talents to the next level.” said Valley News Live News Director, Renee Nygren.

Outside the newsroom, Stacie is always on her toes, keeping up with her young son and daughter, volunteering and traveling with her husband in search of new adventures.

When asked about adding new Valley News Live newscasts to her schedule, Van Dyke said, I’m grateful to be growing alongside such a state-of-the-art station and to have another platform to share the incredible stories that come out of the Red River Valley.”

