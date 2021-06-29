Advertisement

United Way School Supply Drive now underway

The United Way kicked off the annual school supply drive on June 29, 2021.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday is the kick-off for the 23rd annual United Way School Supply Drive. The United Way of Cass and Clay Counties says it’s a simple way to help kids in need and lift families out of poverty.

If you’d like to help, you can donate new school supplies or give a financial gift. Donations are being accepted June 29 through July 23. Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed during a drive-through event at Scheels Arena August 2 through August 5.

In 2020, more than 600 volunteers helped get backpacks and school supplies in the hands of more than 6,000 local students.

You can find more information on the United Way’s website.

