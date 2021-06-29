Advertisement

Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.

The deadly blast happened around 4 p.m. Monday at an Atmos Energy facility in Collin County near Farmersville, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said the explosion appeared to be an accident but he invited the FBI to assist in the investigation.

It was not immediately known what caused the blast.

Those involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night the contractors were employees of Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The workers were servicing a gas line when the explosion happened, Farmersville police Chief Mike Sullivan told WFAA-TV. The Princeton and Farmersville fire departments, Collin County EMS and multiple other local law enforcement agencies responded to the blast.

“Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas, today,” Atmos Energy said in statement. “Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage,” the statement added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Human Trafficking
Six arrested during human trafficking operation in Beltrami County
Abshir Hussein, 33
Court Documents: Man threatened people with gun at a bar, then fired near a woman on the street
A plumber came into the West Fargo Fire Department to report a fire in the furnace on the...
Fire contained at Northern Lights building
Christopher Lane
UPDATE: Warrant out for man in connection to Grand Forks shooting

Latest News

GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
South Florida's aging condominiums are under the microscope after the Surfside, Fla., collapse.
Condo's collapse prompts building inspections in S. Fla.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama