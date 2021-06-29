New K9 team ready to hit the streets in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office just announced the addition of a second K9 team.

Rex is a two-and-a-half year old Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. Rex and his handler, Deputy Ben Stout, graduated from training at McDonough K9 in Anoka, Minnesota on Friday, June 25.

Deputy Stout has been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since 2017 and the sheriff says they can’t wait for the new K9 team to get started.

