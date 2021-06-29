‘Neighborhood gun sales’ law headed to court

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The legal battle is on regarding the City of Fargo and a law slated to go into effect this August. It would allow the sale of guns out of homes.

Monday evening, City Commissioners voted to take the case to Cass County District Court. Just two weeks ago, Fargo’s city attorney indicated that if the matter did go to court and the city would lose, it could be on the hook for legal fees. Other city commissioners again warned about the wasted money involved.

