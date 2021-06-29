FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU President, Dean Bresciani is stepping down.

The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education Chair Nick Hacker said in a statement today the following, “The ND State Board of Higher Education would like to offer our extreme gratitude for the 12 years of service President Bresciani has given to North Dakota State University. He has provided leadership in stabilizing NDSU’s financial picture and he has led the effort in record fundraising. Student engagement has been priority for the campus during his tenure as well as deep business and industry partnerships. Dr. Bresciani has had involvement with extensive new construction and renovations without incurring any debt.”

Hacker says that President Bresciani will continue to serve as NDSU’s president through 2022 and will transition to a tenured, full and distinguished professorship in Human Sciences and Education at NDSU.

Bresciani was hired as the president of NDSU in 2010.

