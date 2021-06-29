Moorhead non-profit employees work the equivalent of 2 full-time jobs amid staffing shortage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local non-profit executive said she has never experienced a labor crisis of this magnitude, and that there are enough job openings to fill at least 90 full-time jobs.

SLS Director for CCRI in Moorhead, Eric Hilber said they have some staff working 4000 hours a year, the equivalent of working 2 full-time jobs, to try and fill the hours needed to care for their clients. He said there are at least 25 to 30 employees working over 3000 hours just to be able to get things done.

“We’ve done absolutely everything, and we are getting to a point where we know that it’s a struggle for our current staff and our families just because of that short staff,” said Executive Director, Shannon Bock.

She said CCRI is now offering $1,000 referral bonuses, a $1,000 hiring bonus, and for those willing to work on the weekends an extra $2 an hour.

However, with funds set by state legislation, Hilber said it’s hard to compete in this job market.

“We’re in such a competitive market right now with unemployment being low, obviously COVID is ending and those things,” said Hilber, “We are all fighting for the same staff that is out there.”

Caregivers at CCRI are required to have 20 to 60 hours of paid training before they can begin working.

“In our field when retail can offer more, and we have to provide all of that training there are less and less people coming into the caregiver field and that’s why there is that shortage,” said Hilber.

DSPs or Direct Support Professionals are responsible for caring for people with disabilities, and CCRI has over 450 clients.

“They are our frontline folks; they are what makes the magic happen for our clients every single day,” said Bock.

With the staffing shortage, there are over 80 people on the waiting list for the 24-hour care CCRI provides.

“Unless something changes, we just can’t continue to do what we do,” said Bock.

She said the hiring of DSPs is slowly picking up, but she is looking to the fall for the return on college students in Moorhead to hopefully fill many of the open positions.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.