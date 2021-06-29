Langdon businesses owners speak out against proposed city ordinance changing utility commercial billing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A proposed city ordinance in Langdon has been brewing much debate for about two years.

The ordinance would change the way utility bills are shared between tenants running businesses inside the same building.

Kristi Mostoller, who recently purchased a building in the center of town and owns pristine massage, is one of the many business owners that could feel the effects of this possible change.

“If I want people to come in teaching yoga classes or doing massage, the city wants to bill me a bill per business,” said Mostoller.

Scott Anderson is the owner of Bottle Barn and FM Mall, which houses multiple businesses in one space. he currently gets charged $95 per unit for utilities.

He believes this billing style is not equal.

“Charge accordingly, not for some people that don’t use it. It doesn’t seem right and I don’t know of any other community that does it like this,” said Anderson.

Property and business owner Lance Schill says charging nearly $100 for each business that is run out of his building would take a huge percentage out of his profits.

“That’s 20% of our income for each unit. Now for the next however years, if this goes through, they are going to take 20% of my money just for water, sewer, and garbage,” said Schill.

City leaders say this proposal is one way to recoup unpaid money.

“One thing it will do is it allows for fair enforcement of non-bill-paying people,” said Mayor Jerry Nowatski.

Not everyone agreed and during Monday’s city council meeting the debate came to a head as Nowatski expressed his thoughts.

“The city commission has been working on this ordinance for two years with very little input from the business community, only complaints,” said Nowatski.

Many of the business owners expressed their input during Monday’s meeting and hoped to get answers to their questions.

In the end, the discussion did not come to a resolution as the second reading was postponed.

in langdon.

nt valley news live.

(tag)

the city council will now go back to the drawing board to consider all input from business owners and revise certain language proposed in the ordinance.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.