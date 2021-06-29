Advertisement

Many Stay Dry Until at Least Next Week

90s will be back by Independence Day Weekend
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures warm a bit more on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. As a weak cool front moves down out of Canada, we could see some spotty light showers, mainly across northern Minnesota. The southern Valley stays dry and sunny. Sunny skies remain on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s for most both days!

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: The heat is really on for the holiday weekend as 90s move in. We can expect low to mid 90s for most, with triple digits possible for some out west and along the ND/SD border. Late Sunday and into Monday, a cold front could bring some showers and thunderstorms. We will be watching the timing of this closely in the coming days.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start the week on a slightly cooler note with temperatures back in the 80s behind the cold front along with a few showers and storms. Another shower or storm chance comes in on Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 70s and low 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 59. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 61. High: 87.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low: 60. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 62. High: 92.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of storms late. Low: 63. High: 94.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Low: 60. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. High: 83.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Abshir Hussein, 33
Court Documents: Man threatened people with gun at a bar, then fired near a woman on the street
Human Trafficking
Six arrested during human trafficking operation in Beltrami County
Vandalized Corvette
Man smashes Corvette in middle of night, owner searching for suspects
A plumber came into the West Fargo Fire Department to report a fire in the furnace on the...
Fire contained at Northern Lights building

Latest News

Noon Weather - June 29
Noon Weather - June 29
10:00PM Weather June 28
10:00PM Weather June 28
6:00PM Weather June 28
6:00PM Weather June 28
5:00PM Weather June 28
5:00PM Weather June 28