Many Stay Dry Until at Least Next Week

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures warm a bit more on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. As a weak cool front moves down out of Canada, we could see some spotty light showers, mainly across northern Minnesota. The southern Valley stays dry and sunny. Sunny skies remain on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s for most both days!

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: The heat is really on for the holiday weekend as 90s move in. We can expect low to mid 90s for most, with triple digits possible for some out west and along the ND/SD border. Late Sunday and into Monday, a cold front could bring some showers and thunderstorms. We will be watching the timing of this closely in the coming days.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start the week on a slightly cooler note with temperatures back in the 80s behind the cold front along with a few showers and storms. Another shower or storm chance comes in on Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 70s and low 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 59. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 61. High: 87.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low: 60. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 62. High: 92.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of storms late. Low: 63. High: 94.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Low: 60. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. High: 83.