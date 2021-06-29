Fargo man arrested for stabbing a man in the neck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing on June 27th.

Officers responded to the 800th block of 10th Street South just before 7 a.m., after a driver reported a man stabbing someone in the neck.

They found the victim a block away and took him to the hospital, where he is still recovering from his injuries.

Police arrested 45-year-old Abdisamad S. Muse for aggravated assault the next day. They say the investigation is ongoing.

