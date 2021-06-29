Fargo man accused of sexually assaulting young girl multiple times

WALCOTT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is behind bars in the southern Valley, and is charged with sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times for nearly two years.

68-year-old Raymond Paul Vogle is charged in Richland County Court with six felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Court documents say the victim was under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents. Documents say she told investigators the abuse lasted from January 2019 until the end of December 2020.

The victim told police that on one occasion, Vogle had invited her to sleep in his bed, later undressed her and performed sexual acts on her. The victim said the other incidents were similar, with Vogle inappropriately touching her private parts.

If convicted on all counts, Vogle faces at least 10 years in prison.

