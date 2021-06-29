Fargo approves hate crime ordinance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - By the narrowest of margins, Fargo commissioners tonight passed a hate crime ordinance. The 3-2 vote allows for residents to be charged if they commit one of three crimes because of the victim’s race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ancestry. The added charge would carry a penalty of $1500 or 30 days in jail, which is the harshest punishment a city can dish out.

