Advertisement

Crash backs up traffic on I-94

Traffic backed up on westbound I-94 on Tuesday, June 29.
Traffic backed up on westbound I-94 on Tuesday, June 29.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The morning commute was slowed down for many traveling near the Red River Bridge between Moorhead and Fargo Tuesday morning.

One car was in the north ditch of I-94 and another in the right lane, with front-end damage and airbags deployed.

No word on how the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

Around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, westbound traffic was moving slowly and at a stand-still at times.

Check back for updates to this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Human Trafficking
Six arrested during human trafficking operation in Beltrami County
Abshir Hussein, 33
Court Documents: Man threatened people with gun at a bar, then fired near a woman on the street
A plumber came into the West Fargo Fire Department to report a fire in the furnace on the...
Fire contained at Northern Lights building
Christopher Lane
UPDATE: Warrant out for man in connection to Grand Forks shooting

Latest News

Abdisamad S. Muse (45)
Fargo man arrested for stabbing a man in the neck
Top morning news and weather headlines for June 29th, 2021.
Valley Today KVLY - June 29th. 2021
Handcuffs graphic
Warrant issued for man accused of killing mother with Fentanyl
During these drought conditions, low fire in fire pits are recommended. Fireworks are...
Buffalo River record high visitation during drought concerns