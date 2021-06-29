Crash backs up traffic on I-94
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The morning commute was slowed down for many traveling near the Red River Bridge between Moorhead and Fargo Tuesday morning.
One car was in the north ditch of I-94 and another in the right lane, with front-end damage and airbags deployed.
No word on how the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.
Around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, westbound traffic was moving slowly and at a stand-still at times.

