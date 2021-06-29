Calf found near Lisbon, Sheriff’s Dept. searching for owner

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Ransom County are searching for the owners of a calf found roaming a rural highway.

The Sheriff’s Dept. posted on Facebook saying they found the calf, pictured above, on Hwy. 27 near Lisbon on Tuesday, June 29.

Authorities are asking you to give them a call if the baby bovine is yours or you know who it belongs to. All cattle callers can reach the Sheriff’s Dept. at 701-683-5255.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.