Cactus Jacks fined for serving uncarded minor who later got into fatal crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo bar is being slapped with a fine after Fargo Police say a server didn’t card a minor boy who later got into a fatal crash in north Fargo in mid-February.

19-year-old Elijah Viestenz is charged with manslaughter, negligent duty to give information and aid in a death, minor in consumption or possession and minor in a liquor establishment. Police say 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson was in the car with Viestenz at the time of the single-car crash, was thrown from the passenger seat and died from his injuries.

When officers spoke to Viestenz, he admitted to drinking before the crash and said he believed he was driving at the time of the crash. Documents state Viestenz was drinking at Cactus Jack’s Saloon from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. that night.

Fargo Police say surveillance video from the bar shows Viestenz was served without being carded on February 13. Chief David Zibolski recommended the Liquor Control Board impose a $500 fine on the bar without any license sanctions, as it’s the bar’s first offense. Officials say the fine could be waived if the server goes through training again.

Viestenz is set to go to trial on July 13.

