Advertisement

Buffalo River record high visitation during drought concerns

During these drought conditions, low fire in fire pits are recommended. Fireworks are prohibited at all Minnesota State Parks.
During these drought conditions, low fire in fire pits are recommended. Fireworks are...
During these drought conditions, low fire in fire pits are recommended. Fireworks are prohibited at all Minnesota State Parks.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO RIVER STATE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As Minnesota State Parks see record numbers with camping reservations, staff wants to remind tourists of fire prevention methods during this drought season.

Buffalo River State Park staff is saying that fire danger is their biggest concern. Fire pits are a concern so low fire is recommended. Fireworks are banned from all Minnesota State Parks.

While at Buffalo River State Park, alcohol is banned as well. Staff also reminds the public to keep their dogs on a leash. Bite injuries are highest among staff at these parks. The water levels are down because of the drought but staff says to be careful about potential drowning.

Staff does continue to be impressed with their record number of visitations this season.

“We have never seen our campground this full, this early and this long,” said Paula Comeau, WOOC Asst. Park Manager, Buffalo River State Park. “We are probably at our top tier ever so if you are looking to camp at Buffalo River, plan early and book early. It’s been phenomenal in terms of visitation.”

There are open slots between July 1st and July 5th. To book a reservation, head to mndnr.gov or call 1-866-857-2757. The best time to book is between 8:00am to 8:00pm.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Human Trafficking
Six arrested during human trafficking operation in Beltrami County
A plumber came into the West Fargo Fire Department to report a fire in the furnace on the...
Fire contained at Northern Lights building
Abshir Hussein, 33
Court Documents: Man threatened people with gun at a bar, then fired near a woman on the street
Christopher Lane
UPDATE: Warrant out for man in connection to Grand Forks shooting

Latest News

Handcuffs graphic
Warrant issued for man accused of killing mother with Fentanyl
LANGDON CITY ORDINANCE
Langdon businesses owners speak out against proposed city ordinance changing utility commercial billing
LANGDON CITY ORDINANCE
Langdon City Ordinance-June 28, 2021
GA reporter uncovers election irregularities