Buffalo River record high visitation during drought concerns

BUFFALO RIVER STATE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As Minnesota State Parks see record numbers with camping reservations, staff wants to remind tourists of fire prevention methods during this drought season.

Buffalo River State Park staff is saying that fire danger is their biggest concern. Fire pits are a concern so low fire is recommended. Fireworks are banned from all Minnesota State Parks.

While at Buffalo River State Park, alcohol is banned as well. Staff also reminds the public to keep their dogs on a leash. Bite injuries are highest among staff at these parks. The water levels are down because of the drought but staff says to be careful about potential drowning.

Staff does continue to be impressed with their record number of visitations this season.

“We have never seen our campground this full, this early and this long,” said Paula Comeau, WOOC Asst. Park Manager, Buffalo River State Park. “We are probably at our top tier ever so if you are looking to camp at Buffalo River, plan early and book early. It’s been phenomenal in terms of visitation.”

There are open slots between July 1st and July 5th. To book a reservation, head to mndnr.gov or call 1-866-857-2757. The best time to book is between 8:00am to 8:00pm.

