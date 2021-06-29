Advertisement

Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the White House said.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” as he said in one tweet.

“They want to thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around the clock and meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside. No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Human Trafficking
Six arrested during human trafficking operation in Beltrami County
Abshir Hussein, 33
Court Documents: Man threatened people with gun at a bar, then fired near a woman on the street
A plumber came into the West Fargo Fire Department to report a fire in the furnace on the...
Fire contained at Northern Lights building
Vandalized Corvette
Man smashes Corvette in middle of night, owner searching for suspects

Latest News

The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones
Scientists say a recent volcanic eruption caught on camera is one of the biggest in a decade.
Take a Look at This: Volcanic eruption caught on cam; new type of supernova
This illustration provided by Carl Knox depicts a black hole, center, swallowing a neutron...
Cosmic gulp: Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star
Costa Rica's Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted Monday.
Powerful volcanic eruption in Costa Rica