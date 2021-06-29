‘Africa Nightclub’ May Lose Liquor License

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo bar’s liquor license is in doubt after police detailed its trouble in front of the Liquor Control Board Tuesday afternoon.

With the backing of the police chief, the board made a motion to the City Commission to suspend the liquor license of Africa Restaurant & Nightclub. That now has to be approved by City Commission.

The police chief detailed several problems with club, stating, “I have significant concern about public safety if this club continues to operate.”

The chief says this club ties up a large amount of police resources and impacts the general welfare to the citizens of Fargo. The attorney for the club says, when the information is presented the way the chief did it, it sounds scary; but the attorney says the situations are always dealt with swiftly.

The chief says over-intoxication is a big problem for police at the club. Disorderly conduct is, too. Off sale was happening at the club, and they don’t have a license to do that. Africa’s owner told police they have drivers license scanners to crack down on underage drinking and patrons, but underage patrons have been found in the club. Africa’s attorney says it’s unclear how minors got into the bar, saying someone may have let the minors in a side door.

Police say the recent homicide at the nightclub is still under investigation. (You can click here to read our reporting on that incident.) They say the victim was hired one week before the homicide; however, there is no paperwork saying he was an employee. The bar’s owner told police he gives his employees the choice if they want to be on the books or not. Liquor Control asked for list of employees and payroll. All security guards are paid in cash, according to owner. Three individuals were identified as ‘head of security’ at the bar. One of them has not been identified or found by police yet.

Police say guns are a recurring issue at the nightclub. Security guards told police they are told to carry handguns to ‘clear the parking lot’ at the end of the night. The guards also said they pat-down customers at the door to see if they are armed. If a handgun is discovered, they say they’ll take the gun and return it to the customer when they leave. Police found that a convicted felon (barred from having guns) was doing these checks, and handguns were being kept in a refrigerator. Some security guards said customers could pay extra money to keep their guns on their person while in the club. Africa’s attorney says there are two phases of the pat-downs, and if any contraband was found, those people were turned away. The attorney also says the policy has changed since the homicide, and no one is allowed to have guns in the premises.

Police detailed several incidents aside from the murder, including an incident from last month, when a party bus picked up 30 people from Africa Nightclub who were so drunk they were urinating in the bus. Officers had to ride on the bus to bring the patrons to their hotels.

