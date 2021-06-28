Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing her boyfriend in the groin last spring.

33-year-old Terin Stately was originally charged with one count of murder, but her plea has reduced the charge to felony manslaughter.

Court documents say police were called to the 1600 block of 33rd Ave. S. on May 30, 2020 for a man who had been stabbed. Officers later found 27-year-old Keanan Poitra bleeding heavily in the apartment hallway. Poitra was later pronounced dead.

Court documents state Poitra was stabbed in the groin, severing his femoral artery.

Documents say Stately changed her story multiple times, but ultimately told officers she didn’t know what happened to Poitra.

Court documents say Stately’s roommate, Russell Thornton told officers he was in his room the entire time. Thornton said he came out of his room around three Saturday morning and saw Poitra bleeding and that Stately was screaming for help. Thornton told officers he immediately called 911 and tried to carry Poitra down the stairs to his vehicle.

When officers executed a search warrant on the apartment, officers found a bloody knife concealed in the garbage can. When officers told Stately they found the knife, documents say her story changed again.

Stately told officers she was involved in a physical altercation with Poitra after she confronted him about other women. Stately said she grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and held it up towards Poitra so he would stay away from her.

Stately told officers she didn’t know she hit Poitra, but admitted to putting the knife in the garbage.

Stately faces up to 10 years in prison. She will be sentenced on October 11.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.