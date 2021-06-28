Advertisement

Vehicle catches on fires at a travel center in Polk County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle caught on fire at a travel center in Polk County on Sunday evening around 5 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff Office stated a call was received about a 2010 Dodge Challenger burning at the Win E Mac Travel Center located at 22848 347th Street SE in Erskine, MN.

20-year-old Nicholas Blais of Maple Grove was the driver of the vehicle. He noticed the area of the trunk was smoking and on fire.

Two Minnesota State Patrol Troopers were at the travel center at the time the vehicle caught on fire.

The troopers assisted Blais with putting out the fire.

It is believed the fire was due to a mechanical issue.

Law enforcement did not find anything suspicious about the fire.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Larson
Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast television
One person shot at Quality Inn in Grand Forks
Inmate has medical emergency at Cass County Jail
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors
A security camera. (Flickr Creative Commons)
‘I think any business, any home should have cameras’: Business Improvement District urges community to get security cameras

Latest News

The Landon's Light Foundation statue in West Fargo.
Landon’s Light Foundation memorialized through statue and annual event
News - Landon's Light Foundation memorialized through statue - June 27, 2021
News - Landon's Light Foundation memorialized through statue - June 27, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Weather June 27, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Weather June 27, 2021
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pickup truck v. motorcycle crash causes traffic to back up on Highway 10 in Audubon