Vehicle catches on fires at a travel center in Polk County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle caught on fire at a travel center in Polk County on Sunday evening around 5 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff Office stated a call was received about a 2010 Dodge Challenger burning at the Win E Mac Travel Center located at 22848 347th Street SE in Erskine, MN.

20-year-old Nicholas Blais of Maple Grove was the driver of the vehicle. He noticed the area of the trunk was smoking and on fire.

Two Minnesota State Patrol Troopers were at the travel center at the time the vehicle caught on fire.

The troopers assisted Blais with putting out the fire.

It is believed the fire was due to a mechanical issue.

Law enforcement did not find anything suspicious about the fire.

