Six arrested during human trafficking operation in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six people are behind bars after a human trafficking operation in Beltrami County.

Officers with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force led the operation in partnership with the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking (TRUST) Task Force, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department. The operation ran from June 25-26.

During the operation, suspects responded to an online ad and were arrested as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for sex. All are booked into the Beltrami County Jail on probable cause solicitation of prostitution of an adult. Charges are expected in the coming days.

56-year-old Michael Lee Eichstadt, of Bemidji, 24-year-old Quint Kyle Ironnecklace, of Bemidji, 39-year-old Lance Armon Jones, of Oakville, Wash., 43-year-old Dennis Michael Murphy, of Park Rapids, 49-year-old Matthew F. Senica, of Illinois and 48-year-old Philip Edward Toomey, Jr., of Missouri are expected to be formally charged in Beltrami County Court on Monday.

“This operation was part of our ongoing, collective commitment to rid our communities of sexual exploitation.” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “It is never okay to purchase another person for sex.”

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911. To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Mugshots were not immediately available as of this article’s publication.

