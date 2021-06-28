Advertisement

Mostly Dry Week Ahead

Temperatures Heating Up By Independence Day Weekend
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUESDAY - FRIDAY: We stay quiet for Tuesday, with highs again in the low-80s and more sunshine. Temperatures warm slightly on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s. As a weak cool front moves down out of Canada, we could see some spotty light showers, mainly across northern Minnesota. Sunny skies remain on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 80s for most both days but closer to 90 on Friday!

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: Saturday is looking sunny, quiet, and hot with temperatures near 90. It will be hot for the 4th of July as well with highs again near 90 along with a chance of storms developing in the afternoon/evening.

MONDAY: We start the week on a slightly cooler note with temperatures back in the 80s behind the cold front.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 59. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 61. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 59. High: 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 60. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 62. High: 92.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of storms. Low: 63. High: 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 85.

