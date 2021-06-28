Moorhead Public Service warns of payment scam

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Public Service is warning customers about a payment scam going around.

The utility says it has been contacted by customers who have received suspicious telephone calls and automated messages attempting to collect payment.

MPS uses automated messages for its collection process and contacts customers with past due balances by phone to offer payment options; however, MPS does not demand direct payment over the telephone and does not use threatening tactics to obtain payment.

If you receive a call claiming to be from Moorhead Public Service that seems suspicious, do not provide any financial information. Hang up and call their office at (218) 477 - 8000 and select option 4 to verify the status of your account.

