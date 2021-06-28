Advertisement

Meet American Ninja Warrior Jake Murray in Fargo

Jake Murray is having a meet and greet at Four Star Ninja Academy. Murray will sign autographs, take pictures, attendees can ask questions, and everyone will get the chance to watch him compete on American Ninja Warrior.
Jake Murray is having a meet and greet at Four Star Ninja Academy. Murray will sign autographs,...
Jake Murray is having a meet and greet at Four Star Ninja Academy. Murray will sign autographs, take pictures, attendees can ask questions, and everyone will get the chance to watch him compete on American Ninja Warrior.(Four Star Ninja Academy)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are a huge fan of American Ninja Warrior, you are going to love this. Pro Ninja Jake Murray has made his way to Fargo to meet his biggest fans.

Murray is having a meet and greet at Four Star Ninja Academy. Murray will sign autographs, take pictures, attendees can ask questions, and everyone will get the chance to watch him compete on American Ninja Warrior. The show airs on NBC on Monday nights.

The event will go on Monday, June 28th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Four Star Ninja Academy. The cost of the event is $25.00.

