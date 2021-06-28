Fire contained at Northern Lights building

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews were able to contain a fire at a building set to hold a grand opening later today.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says a plumber came into the West Fargo Fire Department, located next door, to report a fire in the furnace of the fourth floor of the Northern Lights building on Sheyenne Street. Fire crews shut the furnace down so the fire wouldn’t spread.

Construction workers were evacuated, no one was hurt, and all were allowed to return to work.

Northern Lights is a mixed-use building with nearly 200 apartments and more than 10,000-square feet of commercial space. They are scheduled to hold a grand opening on Monday, June 28 at 4:00 p.m.

