Drought conditions cause concern with upcoming 4th of July firework celebrations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 4th of July is quickly approaching and with little rain over the past few weeks the Red River Valley could be heading for a fiery 4th. Adding to the threat would be troublesome wind conditions.

“Drought… weather conditions day to day can affect that because even just the dry air and wind can help fires start and then allow them to grow more quickly,” said Ryan Erikson, Fargo Fire Marshal.

The owner of Starr Fireworks, Johnny Starr, said he knows the dangers these weather conditions pose to his customers.

“When it’s dry like this you’ve got to be extra careful, and you should always have water on hand or a hose out there when you’re lighting [fireworks] just to be on the safe side,” said Starr, “Hopefully we do get some rain this week.”

Erikson said it’s best to hose down your yard, deck, and anything in proximity to where you will be using fireworks just in case something does go wrong.

Although many types of fireworks are against state law in Minnesota, Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said it’s hard to take precautions.

“What needs to happen is everybody needs to be mindful of our current drought and to be cautious when you’re out there lighting fireworks, and again follow the state laws that pertain to the fireworks,” said Sheriff Empting.

Erikson said the best way to watch fireworks wherever you live, “go see a professional show... that’s the safest way.”

For more information on local fireworks restrictions click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.