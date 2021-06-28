Court Documents: Man threatened people with gun at a bar, then fired near a woman on the street

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly-released court documents are shedding light on a shots fired incident in downtown Fargo on June 24th.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun at Fort Noks bar, on the corner of NP Avenue and Broadway. Witnesses say the suspect, 30-year-old Abshir Hussein, was arguing with another man when he lifted his shirt to show a firearm with a curved magazine in his waistband.

Moments later, shots rang out in the 300 block of Roberts Street North, about 4 blocks away from the bar.

A woman was walking down Roberts Street when Hussein pulled up to her in his car. She says he started talking to her, and she responded with something to the effect of “F*** you, get lost”. That’s when Hussein pulled out his gun and began shooting into the air.

Officers found 10 .22 caliber bullet casings in the street and surveillance video showed the suspect’s interaction with the female victim. Police noted that other vehicles were driving by during the incident and there were several parked cars nearby.

Fargo Police got an anonymous tip the next day saying that the suspect vehicle was parked behind 1209 North Broadway. Police arrested Hussein after he left an apartment and walked over to the car. He was wearing the same red shoes he wore on the night of the incident.

Hussein denied being involved with the incident, but he admitted the suspect vehicle was his, and that he owns a firearm. Police recovered the firearm from his apartment and found it to be a .22 caliber pistol with a curved magazine. The brand of ammunition in the gun matched the casings found on Roberts Street that night.

Abshir Hussein has been charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing.

