Trial set to begin for man who killed a Grand Forks Police officer

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial for Salamah Pendelton is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Pendleton is facing two murder charges for the deaths of his mother and Grand Forks Police officer Cody Holte.

The trial is expected to last until July 16th.

If convicted, Pendelton could get life in prison.

Previous news on this story can be found by going to the links below.

Man accused of killing Grand Forks officer going to trial
Man accused of killing two, including a Grand Forks police officer, released from hospital and booked into jail
Man accused of killing Grand Forks officer charged with 2 counts of murder

