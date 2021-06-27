Trial set to begin for man who killed a Grand Forks Police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial for Salamah Pendelton is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Pendleton is facing two murder charges for the deaths of his mother and Grand Forks Police officer Cody Holte.

The trial is expected to last until July 16th.

If convicted, Pendelton could get life in prison.

