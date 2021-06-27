Advertisement

More Spotty Storms Monday

Temperatures staying near average for the days ahead
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY - FRIDAY: Monday is looking seasonal, with highs in the low-80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Monday brings another chance of some spotty showers or storms, mainly across the southern Valley and our Minnesota counties. We stay quiet for Tuesday, with highs again in the low-80s and more sunshine. Temperatures warm slightly on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s. Sunny skies remain on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 80s for most both days.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: Saturday is looking sunny, quiet, and hot with temperatures near 90. It will be hot for the 4th of July as well with highs near 90 along with a chance of storms developing in the afternoon/evening.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers/storms. Low: 58. High: 79.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 59. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 61. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 59. High: 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 60. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 59. High: 92.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of storms. Low: 63. High: 90.

