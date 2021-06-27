Retired army veteran gifted new home in Perham, MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Retired army veteran Lucas Schmitz was in an uncomfortable spot on Saturday, as he was in the spot light in front of his community in Perham, MN. A ceremony was held to commemorate that Schmitz will be receiving a new home, provided by the Homes for our Troops organization.

Many of the speakers noted that soldiers have a hard time accepting help from others. Schmitz was no different, who spent years trying to do it by himself.

“After years of medicating with Crown Royal, I found out I couldn’t do it by myself.” said Schmitz.

The house they are building for Schmitz and his family will be tailored to his needs. Schmitz in 2006 lost his leg while serving in Iraq, and his family had to wait to hear what happened to him.

“Everything changed, our lives changed,” said Tim Schmitz, the father of Lucas. “We found out that something had happened in Iraq.”

Schmitz spent many years denying help from others, but after talks with a long time family friend in Tim McHale, he finally gave in and accepted their offer.

“When I finally spoke to him about it, I finally accepted the offer of help that they wanted for me,” said Schmitz. “I basically put my kids first in the foreground and started talking about them and I had to be less proud.”

“That is something so important. So he committed to his country, he committed to the men and women in his unit and he went to Iraq. And as we heard how his life changed in June 2006, but together as and army family as his family that got through it.” said McHale.

The plan is to have the house built by the end of the September in Perham.

